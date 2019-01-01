Black Country Fire At Factory

Up to 75 firefighters have been tackling a fire in the Black Country.

Crews were called to Wednesfield in the early hours of New Years Day.

We are dealing with a significant factory fire in wednesfield. We have 65 firefighters assertively fighting this incident #NYDfire pic.twitter.com/YSNLep8Qtl — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) January 1, 2019

Residents close by are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they see smoke, but no danger to residents is being reported.

Firefighters updated the progress of the fire throughout the morning.

Live from Wednesfield fire https://t.co/r1gy6s4arb — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) January 1, 2019

It's thought the fire spread from one building to another and specialist fire teams were also on scene to help with fire units.

(Image: West Midlands Fire Service Twitter)