Black Country Fire At Factory

1 January 2019, 08:34 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 08:40

Fire WMFS

Up to 75 firefighters have been tackling a fire in the Black Country.

Crews were called to Wednesfield in the early hours of New Years Day.

 

 

 

Residents close by are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they see smoke, but no danger to residents is being reported.

Firefighters updated the progress of the fire throughout the morning.

 

 

It's thought the fire spread from one building to another and specialist fire teams were also on scene to help with fire units.

 

(Image: West Midlands Fire Service Twitter) 

