Body Found At Quarry In Search For Teenager

Police divers searching for an 18-year-old man who disappeared at a quarry have recovered a body from the water in Worcestershire.

The body was found at about 3.45pm on Monday at Shavers End Quarry near Stourport in Worcestershire.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of a man who entered the water on Sunday night.

West Mercia Police said in a statement: "The body has been recovered by police divers from North West Police underwater search team that have been helping West Mercia Police with the investigation.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

"Next of kin have been informed and we ask that the family's privacy be respected at this time."