Child Hit By Bus In Coventry

A child has been seriously injured following a collision with a bus.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry at 6.16pm on Thursday (7th) and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a girl who was seriously injured following a collision with a bus.

“She received treatment at the scene, including specialist trauma care, before being transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

“Nobody else was injured in the incident.”