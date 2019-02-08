Child Hit By Bus In Coventry
8 February 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 08:09
A child has been seriously injured following a collision with a bus.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry at 6.16pm on Thursday (7th) and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived to find a girl who was seriously injured following a collision with a bus.
“She received treatment at the scene, including specialist trauma care, before being transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.
“Nobody else was injured in the incident.”