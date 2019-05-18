Coventry Hit And Run Driver Jailed For Killing Pensioner

A hit and run driver from Coventry, who left an 83 year old man to die at the roadside, has been jailed.

West Midlands Police were able to track down the damaged car of Mohammed Ahmed from King Edwards Road, to his address, after a description from a witness.

Last May Ahmed hit pensioner Milton Forde as he crossed Burnaby Road in Holbrooks, just before 11pm, but he sped away after.

Detectives found the car two days after with the car damage consistent with a front end impact. After being interviewed he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

The 33 year old was sentenced to 30 months behind bars, which was reduced to 22 months due to an early guilty plea. He's also been banned from driving for 47 months.