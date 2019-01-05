Coventry Shooting: Man Killed By Armed Officers

A man's been shot dead by police during a warrant at an address in the city.

Two more men were detained at the scene following an "intelligence-led operation" in Burnaby Road on Friday night.

Witnesses described seeing a large number of officers in the area, including a significant number of police vehicles.

This was around 7pm pic.twitter.com/h0EewYuz7I — Sat Singh (@sattysingh76) January 5, 2019

Officers executed a warrant at an address in the street at around 6.20pm.

"One man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene while two other men were detained by officers," the force said.

Locals were told to go indoors as a section of the street was closed and "over 17 police cars armed police" arrived.

The area around the scene remained cordoned off on Saturday morning.

West Midlands Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the forces watchdog.