Cyclist Dies During Midlands Velo Event

13 May 2019, 05:55 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 06:13

Velo Birmingham

A man has died during the Velo cycling event in Atherstone.

The incident happened on Coleshill Road at around 7.50am on Sunday (12 May).

A cyclist participating in the event was riding along Coleshill Road at around the 23 mile mark when they are understood to have come off their bike.

The section of road that the incident happened on is a rural location with a steep downhill section with tight left and right bends.

The man in his 50's was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly later died. 

Sergeant Shaun Bridle from Warwickshire Police said: "While investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it.

"We are particularly trying to identify any cyclists who may have seen anything or who may have GoPro camera footage from around the time of the incident to please get in touch.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this difficult time."

