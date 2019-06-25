eFit image released after sexual assault in Stourbridge

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman as she walked home from work have released an e-fit of the offender.

The woman was attacked in Norton Road, Stourbridge – near the BP petrol station and Mary Stevens Park – in the early hours of 9 June before being assaulted.

The attacker – a white man with a bald head believed to be in his 30s – made off in a black car which is understood to have shiny alloy wheels, tinted windows and a loud, sporty exhaust.

West Midlands Police said the victim had worked with officers to create an e-fit of the offender which police hope will lead them to the attacker and fount CCTV of the car they believed to be involved.

Sergeant Stuart Platt from West Midlands Police’s Public Protection Unit urged anyone who believes they may know the offender to get in touch.

He said: “This was a shocking assault on a lone female in the early hours of the morning – we need to identify and apprehend the offender as soon as possible.”