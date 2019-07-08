JLR Staff Hosed Down After 'Chemical Incident' At Solihull Plant

8 July 2019, 06:08 | Updated: 8 July 2019, 06:14

ambulance

One person has been taken to hospital after a suspected "chemical incident" at a Jaguar Land Rover plant.

Workers were seen being hosed down outside the factory in Solihull as West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a total of 28 people were assessed.

Its hazardous response team tweeted staff had complained of feeling unwell in an area where a floor sealant had recently been applied but most felt the symptoms reduce once outside.

"Today our team alongside senior ambulance officers and ambulance crews responded to a suspected chemical incident at Jaguar Land Rover Solihull," they wrote.

"28 patients were assessed & given advice at the site with 1 person being transported to hospital with minor symptoms."

The medics said workers were treated in keeping with "remove, remove, remove" guidelines for treating people exposed to hazardous substances.

Jaguar Land Rover has been contacted for comment.

