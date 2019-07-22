Man Charged With Teenager's Rape In Rugby

22 July 2019, 12:39 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 12:41

police tape generic

A man from Coventry has been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Rugby last week.

The alleged incident occurred at around 7.45pm on Wednesday (17 July) in an alleyway off Overslade Lane, Rugby.

Mujdat Altuntas, 28, of Edmund Road, Coventry, was arrested in Bedfordshire on Friday night.

Yesterday (Sunday 21 July) he was charged with rape of a child and assaulting a child by penetration. He appeared at Warwick Magistrates' Court this morning and has been remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 22 August.

Detective Inspector Cindy Stephenson said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported our investigation. We are still trying to identify a man who we believe walked past the alleyway while the alleged attack was taking place."

