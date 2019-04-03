Motorcyclist Dies In Black Country Rush Hour

A motorcyclist has died in a collision on the Birmingham Road in Walsall.

It happened on Tuesday (2nd) afternoon at around 4:30pm.

The local man, in his 60's, is thought to have been travelling in slow moving traffic when he struck a central reservation and was hit by a lorry.

Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry continued on its journey and was believed to be unaware of the collision, but has since been located.

Collision investigators are asking anyone who saw the incident, or has dash cam footage, to get in touch with them.