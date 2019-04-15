Patient Decontaminated At Walsall Manor Hospital

15 April 2019, 06:05 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 06:09

Walsall Manor Hospital

A man has been decontaminated by firefighters at the emergency department at Walsall Manor.

The patient arrived at A&E on Sunday (14th) with a white powdered substance over his body.

West Midlands Fire service and police were called to the scene, where they closed off the main entrance.

The main entrance to the hospital remained closed for the rest of the day and the male was put into isolation.

The white substance has been sent away for testing, and West Midlands Police is investigating.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Is Tiger Woods' Masters triumph the greatest sporting comeback in history?

Sport

Environmental activists block parts of central London in climate change protest

UK & World

Shaun Edwards opts out of Wigan Warriors move

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Showbiz

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

BGT masked magician

Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

TV & Movies