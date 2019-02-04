Pedestrian Knocked Down & Killed In Warwickshire

A woman has been killed, after being struck by a blue Nissan in Rugby.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the pedestrian was knocked down and killed.

The woman in her 60's, was hit in Bilton Road at around 6.40pm on Sunday (3rd Feb).

One of the men, a 54-year-old man from Rugby, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The second man, aged 35, was held after officers identified a light-coloured Audi that was in the area at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.