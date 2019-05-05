Teenager Stabbed In Birmingham

5 May 2019, 10:45

Police siren

A 16 year old boy's been found with stab wounds in the Great Barr area of the city.

The teenager was found by police on Saturday (4 May) afternoon around 3:30pm after being called to fields off Tanhouse Avenue in Hamstead.

He's currently recieving treatment in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

DS Kamran Tehzeeb from Force CID, said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation and keen to hear from anyone who can help us establish the circumstances leading up to this stabbing."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Girl, 17, murdered in Wiltshire named as Ellie Gould

UK & World

Manchester murder: Man dies after being repeatedly stabbed in leg

UK & World

Tax-dodging puppy farmers targeted in £5m clampdown

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything".

Kylie Minogue admits breast cancer ‘ruined her chances of motherhood’

Celebrities

The Line Of Duty finale will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Line Of Duty finale ‘leaks’ as fans spot DVD in Sainsbury’s BEFORE it airs on TV

TV & Movies

A Coronation Street source said: "They've got this old-school mindset of ‘no one is bigger than Corrie’."

Coronation Street in chaos as ‘SIX more stars plan to quit’

TV & Movies

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother at 42

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time

TV & Movies

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been involved in a crash, but has assured fans he's okay

Line of Duty star Martin Compston assures fans he's "all good" after being involved in a car crash

TV & Movies

Would you wear Crocs on your wedding day?

To Croc or not to Croc – that is the question

Fashion