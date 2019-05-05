Teenager Stabbed In Birmingham

A 16 year old boy's been found with stab wounds in the Great Barr area of the city.

The teenager was found by police on Saturday (4 May) afternoon around 3:30pm after being called to fields off Tanhouse Avenue in Hamstead.

He's currently recieving treatment in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

DS Kamran Tehzeeb from Force CID, said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation and keen to hear from anyone who can help us establish the circumstances leading up to this stabbing."