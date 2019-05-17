Three Arrested Over Shrewsbury Stabbing

A 15 year old boy's among three people to be arrested after a man was stabbed in Shrewsbury.

The victim, in his twenties, was attacked by three men as he parked his car and police believe it happened in Grey Friars Road on Monday night, just before midnight.

The man later realised he'd been stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are on-going to trace the offenders and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Scott Harris said: "We're carrying out enquiries to trace those responsible and I would urge anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us."