Tributes To Woman Killed In Worcestershire Crash

The family of a woman who died in a collision on the A38 in Wychbold, in Worcestershire, have described her as 'loving and selfless'.

Gail Lewis, 74, from Rubery, died when a car she was travelling in collided with another car at around 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

In a statement, her daughter Michelle said; "Mum devoted so much of her time to caring for other people; she was always putting everyone before herself and was just so very loving and selfless.

The crash happened when the car Mrs Lewis was travelling in, a silver Toyota Yaris, collided with another car on the A38 between Bromsgrove and Junction 5 of the M5.