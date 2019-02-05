Warwick Uni Students Involved In Abusive Whatsapp Group Won't Return To Campus

5 February 2019, 06:17 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 06:43

Warwick University sign

Two Warwick University students, involved in a group chat which contained threats to rape other students, will not be returning to campus in September.

In a statement released on Monday, university Vice Chancellor Stuart Croft confirmed the two male students would not come back.

They were initially barred from campus for 10 years following the incident, but this was reduced to one year following an appeal.

In a statement Mr Croft said: "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. I have today spoken to the two young men concerned and confirm that neither of them will be returning to the university.

"I am continuing to listen to the views of students, staff and all members of our community here at Warwick and support them so that we can learn from this experience."

One of the women targeted in the group chat said in an interview that she was "physically sick" when she found out the men would be returning to campus in September.

When the news was revealed last week, students reacted angrily on Twitter tweeting #ShameOnYouWarwick.

An open letter from one head of department, Professor Emma Mason, said students and staff were united in their "shock and disgust" at the decision to reduce the 10-year ban.

Following the news the students would now be returning, one student tweeted: 

The incident was first reported by Warwick University newspaper The Boar last year after it obtained screenshots of the group chat.

Graphic messages encouraged members to rape specific students, as well as including anti-Semitic and racist language.

After a university investigation five students were suspended. Two were banned for 10 years, two were excluded for one year and one was given a lifetime ban.

