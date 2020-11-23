Nominate a Child for Heart's Little Lockdown Legends
23 November 2020, 16:00
Do you know a little person that has gone above and beyond for their friends, family or community this year? Perhaps they were making facemasks for their classmates or even delivering food parcels for neighbours? If this sounds like someone you know then we want to hear about it and they may be able to get a very special video call from Santa Claus!
We all know 2020 has been a bit strange and all the normal things we love to do have had to change to keep people safe and it looks like Christmas is going to be a bit different too.
Santa is going to be social distancing this year to keep everyone safe, so it's going to be tricky to see him up close like we are used to…. but don’t worry Ed and Gemma have been in touch with their elf friends in the North Pole and have a plan to make sure you can still see him this year!
We have been given access to the Father Christmas himself via video call and have the opportunity for 5 amazing kids to speak with him live from the North Pole just before Christmas - thanks to Ansons Solicitors
You can check he got your letter, ask him anything you want and just have a catch up about everything that’s happened this year! He has asked us to find the most special children from the West Midlands who have gone above and beyond this year!
Nominate a child below for Heart's Little Lockdown Legends....
Please note the prize is a video call so the winner will need a device which is able to make or receive video calls, preferably with the Zoom app installed, and a stable internet connection.
You can find out more about the prize and read the Santa's Calling You FAQ's at https://www.santascallingyou.co.uk/FAQs
Heart’s Little Lockdown Legends Competition on Heart West Midlands
RULES
1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Radio’s ("Global Radio") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) apply to ‘Heart’s Little Lockdown Legends’ ("the Competition") which will run between Monday 23rd November – Friday 4rd December 2020. The "Radio Station" is Heart West Midlands
2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.
Details of the Competition:
3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to https://www.heart.co.uk/. Online entry will open at 16.00 on Monday 23rd November 2020 and close at 19.00 on Friday 4th December 2020.
4. Entrants must register their details and tell us why their child or the child they are nominating deserves to win.
5. If any submitted entry is deemed to be rude, offensive, illegal, condoning dangerous behaviour or not deemed appropriate for Heart’s Feel Good family audience, it will be excluded from the Competition.
6. A Heart producer will choose a total of 5 entries. Winners will be picked on a rolling entry basis whilst the competition is still open. The final winner will be picked after entries close at 7pm on Friday 4th December 2020.
7. Entries will be judged on how compelling the story is, the feel good elements of their story and how appropriate it is for Heart’s family audience. The Producers decision is final.
8. Entrants must participate in an on-air call with Heart at a time agreed with the producer.
Eligibility:
9. Entrants must be 16 years old or over. Winners can be any age.
10. Entrants can only enter once; duplicate entries will be removed prior to selecting entrant to play.
11. Entrants must live in the Heart West Midlands TSA (B, CV, DE, DY, LE or ST, TF, WR, WS or WV postal areas)
Prize:
12. There will be a total of 5 prizes to be won
13. The prize is a Video call with Santa provided by santascallingyou.co.uk
The Prize call will be between 7-10 minutes. Up to a maximum of 10 minutes.
Video calls will occur between 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th December 2020. You will need to be available during this time.
The call is recorded and will be shared only with Heart for the purposes of promotional material including use on Heart’s social media. You will also be provided with a copy of the recording. All recordings are stored securely in the cloud by santascallingyou.co.uk and will be deleted after 7 days from the video call.
An adult should be present at all times during the video call with the child.
The winner will need a device which is able to make or receive video calls, preferably with the Zoom app installed, and a stable internet connection.
We cannot be held responsible for any issues arising issues with the above such as poor connection or drop outs etc.
14. The Prize is not transferable, and cannot be exchanged for an alternative prize, including cash.
15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion