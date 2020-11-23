Nominate a Child for Heart's Little Lockdown Legends

Do you know a little person that has gone above and beyond for their friends, family or community this year? Perhaps they were making facemasks for their classmates or even delivering food parcels for neighbours? If this sounds like someone you know then we want to hear about it and they may be able to get a very special video call from Santa Claus!

We all know 2020 has been a bit strange and all the normal things we love to do have had to change to keep people safe and it looks like Christmas is going to be a bit different too.

Santa is going to be social distancing this year to keep everyone safe, so it's going to be tricky to see him up close like we are used to…. but don’t worry Ed and Gemma have been in touch with their elf friends in the North Pole and have a plan to make sure you can still see him this year!

We have been given access to the Father Christmas himself via video call and have the opportunity for 5 amazing kids to speak with him live from the North Pole just before Christmas - thanks to Ansons Solicitors

You can check he got your letter, ask him anything you want and just have a catch up about everything that’s happened this year! He has asked us to find the most special children from the West Midlands who have gone above and beyond this year!

Nominate a child below for Heart's Little Lockdown Legends....

Please note the prize is a video call so the winner will need a device which is able to make or receive video calls, preferably with the Zoom app installed, and a stable internet connection.

You can find out more about the prize and read the Santa's Calling You FAQ's at https://www.santascallingyou.co.uk/FAQs