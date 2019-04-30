81-year-old robbed in Swindon

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to after an 81-year-old man was robbed in Swindon.

It happened in Croft Road at around 11.20pm on April 22nd.

The pensioner was walking home when he was struck from the rear causing him to fall to the ground. His wallet and keys were stolen during the robbery.

The victim managed to walk home and he was then taken to the Great Western Hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage shows the two men walking near the Wheatsheaf pub. They then are believed to turn into the top of Croft Road just prior to the victim.

If you think this may be you, or you know who it may be, police want to hear from you.

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54190038393.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.