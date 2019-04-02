Man given hospital order for Trowbridge stabbing

A man has been given a hospital order after admitting carrying out a stabbing in Trowbridge.

Stephen Alford, 40, of Berryfield Park, Melksham, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.



The court passed a Hospital Order, under Section 41 of the Mental Health Act, meaning Alford will be detained at a secure unit indefinitely.

Police were called to an incident in Trowbridge Park in May 2018 where a man had been stabbed with a knife after a scuffle.

The victim, who was know to Alford, was treated at the Royal United Hospital in Bath for an injury to his side, which was carried out with such force that the knife broke against his rib cage.



Det Con Aaron Rowe, from Melksham CID, said: "This was a nasty assault, which could have been significantly more serious - we were very lucky that the victim did not suffer more serious or even fatal injuries.



"It was made worse by the fact that the stabbing was carried out in the middle of the day next to a children's play area, and was a frightening incident for the families and other members of the public using the park at the time.



"I would like to stress that this was not a random assault. This involved two people who were known to each other and at no point was there any suggestion that other people in the park were at risk of harm.



"I am pleased with this hospital order as it will protect the public and allow Alford to get the treatment he needs."