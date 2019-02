Swindon man charged with dangerous driving

Police have charged a man in connection with an incident on the M4.

Officers spotted a vehicle being driven the wrong way along the motorway early on Sunday morning.

Christopher Duggan, 27, of Ford Street, Swindon, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and drink driving.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 6 March.