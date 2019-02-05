Family pay tribute to Frome man killed in collision

Tributes are being paid to a man who died following a collision on the A36 in Codford.

Nicholas Butler, 54, of Frome, was driving a Saab 9-3 which collided with a Skoda Octavia on Thursday 31 January.

His partner Hannah Dewings has released the following tribute:

"I am sorry to announce the sad passing of our Nick. He will always be my wonderful loving partner, adoring and proud father and grandfather, amazing and thoughtful son and brother, and kind generous friend.

"Nick enhanced all our lives and was deeply loved by us all.

"We are all understandably devastated by our loss and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

"We would like to thank Nick's friends and loved ones for their support at this very difficult time.

"Nick touched so many lives and was loved by so many. He will be deeply missed by us all. Forever in our hearts."