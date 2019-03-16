New Zealand attack: Wiltshire Police reassure communities

Wiltshire Police is reassuring people following the attack at two mosques in New Zealand that killed 49 people

Statement issued on behalf of Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills:

''Firstly, I would like to start by expressing my sincere condolences to all those affected by the atrocities in New Zealand. This was a sickening act of violence â€“ the current situation is 49 people have been killed and a further 39 injured.

''Counter Terrorism Policing are working closely with their counterparts in New Zealand in responding to, and investigating, this appalling attack, and monitoring the varied threats we face. This includes places of worship and specific communities across the country to ensure the most appropriate protective security measures are in place to keep the public safe.

''We would like to stress that there is currently no identified link between todayâ€™s incident and the UK, and there is no identified heightened threat. However, we are aware of the impact incidents of this enormity can have and the concern that is no doubt being felt among local faith communities in particular. As a result, we have increased reassurance patrols at places of worship across Wiltshire today, specifically at key prayer times. It is really important that we maintain a visible policing presence within Wiltshire to ensure our residents feel safe, and this increased community engagement will continue over the coming days. Officers will also be available to provide additional support and advice to faith leaders on how best we can protect ourselves from a potential terrorist attack. Places of worship are encouraged to utilise an online training package which can be found here.

''The incident is a reminder to us all of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity. Communities play an important role in defeating terrorism, and while we urge you to be alert, we do not want you to be alarmed. If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and ACT. Report it to police in confidence via gov.uk/ACT or 0800 789 321. In an emergency the public should always call 999.''