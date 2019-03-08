Four arrested on suspicion of murder of teenager in Birstall

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old woman in Birstall in West Yorkshire.

The teenager was found unresponsive in a flat on Raikes Lane in Birstall just after midnight.

Two men and two women are in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police said that officers were called after receiving reports that the teenager had been assaulted.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths said: "Police are continuing enquiries into this incident this morning and have launched a murder investigation.

"We continue to question four persons who remain in police custody in connection with the death.

"I would ask anyone who may have information about what occurred, who we have not spoken with, to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, referencing crime number 13190122732."