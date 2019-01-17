Deliveroo drivers in Bristol to strike

A group of Deliveroo riders in Bristol are going on strike on Friday evening over their pay.

They plan to log out of their delivery apps and stop working from 6pm.

Rider Tyrone Falls said: "While hundreds of riders are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, this attitude from management sums up why we're taking action on Friday - when Deliveroo decides it does care about what its workers want, we'll be ready to talk. Until then, the only way we can see pay and conditions improving for us if we fight for them."

Summing up rider demands, he said: "Deliveroo changed our pay last year - they said this would mean we earned more. But instead they cut pay and riders have had to work longer distances for less money. Deliveroo have repeatedly said they are working to deal with long wait times, but in reality they are shifting the cost onto riders who still face waits of 20 minutes or longer.

"Last year Deliveroo doubled their revenue thanks to us - couriers doing hard, dangerous work, working long hours in all weather. They are now valued at more than £1 billion. But despite this they have squeezed our pay and refused to improve conditions. We know they can afford to pay us more - on average we reckon they make £10 or more per order - but for doing all the work we are paid about £4 of this.''

A Deliveroo spokesperson said : "Deliveroo is proud that it creates well-paid flexible work across Bristol which allows riders to choose when and where to work allowing them to be their own bosses. Deliveroo listens carefully to rider feedback and work hard to address any issues raised in our regular help hubs .

''In Bristol, riders earn on average well over £10 an hour and earnings rose throughout 2018. Obviously we are disappointed this action was announced by a small group of riders before our recent meeting to discuss the steps we have taken, but we will continue to engage across the Bristol, improving the rider experience at every chance we get."