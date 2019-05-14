Drivers warned to watch out for deer

14 May 2019, 14:49

Deer collisions

Drivers are being warned to look out for deer roaming on to the country's roads.

Figures show some 400 people are injured in deer-related collisions each year, and potentially around 20 people killed.

At this time of year, deer collisions peak as many of the animals cross roads seeking new territories. The highest risk of collisions is between sunset and midnight, and the hours shortly before and after sunrise.

Now The Deer Initiative and Highways England have teamed up to give advice to drivers.

Leonardo Gubert, Senior Ecologist at Highways England, the Government company responsible for motorways and major A roads, said:

''Sadly, the outcome of a collision involving a deer can be much more catastrophic than vehicle damage or injury to the animal.

''You may be well-travelled and on a well-known route without a previous sighting, but there may be deer hidden in nearby foliage or woodlands and some species of deer can gather often in large groups; you may have seen one and avoided it but others may follow and unexpectedly dart out into the roadway.

''We want everyone travelling on our roads to reach their destination safely and with as many as 1.5 million wild deer living across Britain it is vital for drivers to be aware of their presence, to be extra vigilant, especially at this time of year when deer are on the move, and to follow our advice.''

Deer signs are placed at locations where the animals are known to be active and are likely to cross; they help inform drivers of the need to slow down to give more time to react.

The advice to drivers is:

When you see deer warning signs or are travelling through a heavily wooded or forested stretch of road, check your speed and stay alert

If your headlights are on, use full-beams when you can, but dip them if you see deer as they may 'freeze' on the spot instead of leaving the road

If you see a deer, look for another. They often gather in herds and follow each other as they move through the landscape.

Only brake sharply and stop if there is no danger of being hit by following traffic, use your hazard lights. Try to come to a stop as far away from an animal as possible to enable it to leave the roadside without panic. Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid a deer. Hitting oncoming traffic or another obstacle could lead to a more serious collision.

If you must stop, use your hazard warning lights

David Jam, Director of The Deer Initiative said: ''The recent spate of accidents is a stark reminder about the dangers of deer on our roads. We urge drivers to check their speed and stay alert especially when they see deer warning signs or are travelling through a heavily wooded or forested stretch of road.''

Latest News

See more Latest News

When will we next see Meghan Markle?

This is when we'll next see new mum Meghan Markle

Royals

Carl Beech: Westminster VIP abuse accuser claimed he was abused by Jimmy Savile

UK & World

Man City's possible Champions League ban over financial fair play a step closer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

TV & Movies

Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

TV & Movies

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio

TV & Movies

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

TV & Movies

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show

'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

TV & Movies