Ducting collapses at Somerset holiday park
20 February 2019, 20:56 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:42
A number of people have suffered minor injuries after ducting fell from a ceiling at Brean Sands Holiday Park.
South Western Ambulance say 18 patients have been treated with 6 being taken to hospital.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called out to reports of a 40m section of ducting collapsing into a bar area, they used eight high pressure airbags to make sure no-one was trapped underneath.
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.
(Pic: @AngelaPMcDonald)