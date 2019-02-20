Ducting collapses at Somerset holiday park

A number of people have suffered minor injuries after ducting fell from a ceiling at Brean Sands Holiday Park.

South Western Ambulance say 18 patients have been treated with 6 being taken to hospital.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called out to reports of a 40m section of ducting collapsing into a bar area, they used eight high pressure airbags to make sure no-one was trapped underneath.

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

(Pic: @AngelaPMcDonald)