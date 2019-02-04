Football fans clash in Bristol

Police are investigating disorder before, during and after the Bristol City v Swansea City match on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Paul Mogg said: ''It is very disappointing that a large group of Swansea fans seem to have arrived in Bristol with the intention of drinking to excess and seeking confrontation. There was disorder within the ground, with objects thrown by each group of supporters.

''There was further disorder after the match in Ashton Park. Officers deployed with dogs and horses to separate the two groups of fans.

''We've also had reports of damage at least two pubs. We'll thoroughly investigate these and any other offences disclosed.''

A German Shepherd police dog needed veterinary treatment to a leg injury sustained during the police operation.

Chief Supt Mogg added that an officer was struck in the face by a coin. A mounted officer and a colleague on foot were pushed into a fence. All three officers remained on duty but later received medical assessment. The horse was uninjured.

Officers subsequently escorted the away fans back to their transport and out of the city.

Police arrested a man from Swansea for assaulting another man from Wales. The incident happened in North Street and Coronation Road. Officers later released the man without charge.