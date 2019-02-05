HMV stores to close

HMV has closed five stores in the region after being sold to a Canadian business.

The stores in Bath, Bristol Cribbs, Exeter Princesshay and Plymouth Drake Circus will close with immediate effect, along with Fopp in Bristol, which is also owned by HMV.

But 100 other stores have been bought by Sunrise, including, Taunton, Cheltenham, Swindon and Truro, securing the future of 1,487 staff.

Owner Doug Putman said: "We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.

"By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content and replicate our success in Canada.

"We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and, most importantly, our customers."