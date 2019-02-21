Man fined for climbing Severn Bridge to fly drone

21 February 2019, 16:14

Drones

A man has been fined and given a community order for climbing the M48 Severn Bridge in an attempt to fly his drone.

Alexandru Scutaru, 30, from Northampton, admitted a charge of causing a public nuisance when he scaled the crossing on New Year's eve.

The judge also ordered his drone to be destroyed

Bridge officials monitoring CCTV called police in after they saw Scutaru on the tower. It led to both carriageways being closed for around 20 minutes, with more than 100 vehicles waiting to cross.

The court was told Scutaru noticed that traffic had stopped and quickly descended from the tower, breaking ligaments in his left foot by jumping down part of the way.

