Man jailed for Bristol murder

A man has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering another man at his flat in Bristol.

Mahamud Osman, 38, attacked 40-year-old Hassan Hagi with a baseball bat in Pirie Court, Perry Street, Easton and left him with fatal injuries.

Officers and paramedics attended the flat and found Mr Hagi in the lounge. An officer attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene. They think he could have been dead since the previous evening.

Osman will serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.

DI Neil Rice, of the regional Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This has been a distressing ordeal for Hassan’s family who’ve had to listen to evidence about the brutal attack on him, carried out by Osman. We’re thinking of them at this incredibly difficult time and thank them for their help, patience and understanding while we investigated this terrible crime.

“This conviction is the result of a detailed inquiry by regional investigators, neighbourhood officers, forensic experts and scenes of crime officers.

“On behalf of all the staff involved I’d like to thank the witnesses who’ve provided statements and those who bravely gave live evidence during the trial. I also want to thank the local community for their support and patience during the initial days of our investigation when roads were closed and access was restricted as we gathered evidence.”