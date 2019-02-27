Man jailed for rape in Bristol

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for eight years for raping a woman on a footpath in Bristol.

Ahmed Ibrahim Said was identified after leaving his mobile phone at the scene of the attack, which the victim used to call for help.

He was convicted of rape following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Said, also known as Peaches, met the victim in August and offered to pay for a taxi for her after she'd become separated from friends.

On the way to get the taxi, he led her onto a footpath used as a shortcut between Lockleaze and the city centre and raped her.

Investigating officer DC Maddy Fife said: ''Said lured the victim to a footpath on the pretence of arranging a taxi for her.

''During the attack he strangled and threatened to stab the victim and told her it was her fault for leading him on.

''Said was identified through the detailed description the victim was able to give us and the fact he'd left his mobile phone at the scene.

''This was a grotesque attack aggravated by the further threats of violence which left the victim fearing for her life.

''He displayed a despicable contempt for the victim by trying to justify why he was committing this crime and refused to admit his guilt in interview or in the subsequent court proceedings.

''I'd like to praise the bravery of the victim who fully supported our investigation and I hope this custodial sentence will help with the ongoing recovery process.''