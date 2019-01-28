Somerset man seriously injured after suspected roof fall

A man from Somerset is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Bridport, Dorset.

Police were called out early on Sunday morning after reports the man may have fallen from a roof.

The man, aged in his 20s and from Crewkerne, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. His family has been informed.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the exact circumstances of how the man came to sustain his injuries and whether there was any third party involvement.

“These enquiries include an examination of the scene and a cordon remains in place.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward. I understand there were a number of people in Bridport town centre in the early hours of this morning and I would urge anyone with information to please contact police.”