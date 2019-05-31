Speed limits lifted on bridge to Wales

31 May 2019, 06:00

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge

The speed restrictions on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge have been removed this morning.

The 50mph limit has been in place since work started to remove the toll booths on the Severn Bridges in January but it will go back up to 70mph from this morning. The same thing will be done on the M48 next month. The whole project involved demolishing the toll booths, removing utilities, replacing the road surface and recreating three full motorway lanes. Over 17,000 tonnes of surfacing materials have been used for both bridges and over 16,000 hours worked by teams from nine specialist companies. Hannah Milliner, General Manager of Highways England’s Severn Bridges team, said: “The scale of the work undertaken was immense and the teams involved have done well to complete the work slightly ahead of schedule. Although it sounded a relatively straightforward task, it was actually very complex to deliver while maintaining three lanes of traffic across the bridge as usual. “I would like to thank motorists for their patience while the work was under way and we hope that drivers will now benefit from the removal of toll charges and a free-flowing journey.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Handful of FTSE-100 chiefs to meet Trump during state visit

UK & World

Legal & General selling general insurance business to Allianz for £242m

UK & World

Eight spelling bee winners take home $50k each as organisers run short of tricky words

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Brotherhood have had to withdraw from BGT

Britain’s Got Talent's The Brotherhood reveal terrifying performance 'BANNED over safety fears'

TV & Movies

The stern judge was left humiliated during ventriloquist Jimmy Tamley's act.

Simon Cowell STORMS off Britain’s Got Talent stage and refuses to take part

TV & Movies

Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart suffers blunder as viewers expose card trick

Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart suffers blunder as viewers expose card trick

TV & Movies

We can't wait to see the islanders flock into the villa

Inside the 2019 Love Island Villa: from the bedroom to the fire pit makeover

TV & Movies

Boots is reportedly set to close 200 stores

Boots 'planning to close more than 200 stores' - is your local affected?

Lifestyle

Kathy Beale has unveiled 'The Prince Albert'

EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

TV & Movies