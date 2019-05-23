Trailer safety warning from Highways England

Highways England is urging drivers to 'check it before towing it' as they head onto the roads of the South West this Bank Holiday weekend.

There are around 4,000 incidents every year involving trailers, that's 11 a day.

With the summer months upon us, Highways England wants anyone towing, before setting off, to ensure they have the correct licence and insurance to tow whatever the weight, that the vehicle is connected correctly and that the load is secure and within the limits for the vehicle.

Highways England's Strategic Road Safety Lead, Stuart Lovatt said: ''Thankfully incidents are very rare but now is the time to remind motorists of the need to make sure you have carried out proper checks and have loaded the trailer or vehicle correctly.

"We have all sorts travelling on our network including horse boxes, trailer tents and leisure vehicles such as boats and caravans. Our message is really simple, check it before towing it. So that everyone gets home, safe and well."

Some of the main factors that Highways England has seen resulting in incidents arise from preventable mistakes, including poorly loaded trailers, overloaded ones, insufficient noseweight, too heavy for the towcar's capability to control it, speed too high and really serious crosswinds causing instability to the vehicle.