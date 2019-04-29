Woman threatened with gun during burglary

A woman has been threatened with a hand gun after three men forced their way into a home in Westbury-on-Trym.

It happened in Clover Ground at around 11pm on Tuesday 23rd May.

One of the offenders produced what appeared to be a handgun and threatened the victim, a 39-year-old woman, before using it to hit her in the face. A child was also in the property at the time.

Police have released an e-fit of one of the suspects. He is described as black with light skin, about 6ft 2, of medium build and his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a thin black jacket, which was zipped up with the hood covering his face, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark Nike trainers and black gloves. He had the outline of a star tattooed under his left eye.

The second offender was black with light skin, about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a black padded jacket with hood on and the coat zipped up to cover his face, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark Nike trainers.

The third offender was black with light skin, about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and in his late teens or early twenties. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up and it was also zipped up to cover his face, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

If you recognise the man in the E-fit, or have information about this incident, please call DC Richard Glanville in Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219088686.