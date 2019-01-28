Yate man jailed for seriously injuring a 4-month-old girl

A 21-year-old man from Yate has been jailed for nine years and nine months for causing serious injuries to a four-month-old girl in Yate.

Thomas Philip Higgins pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at a previous court hearing.

The assault happened on Sunday August 19 at an address in Yate.

DCI James Riccio said: ''Due to the injuries inflicted on this young victim, it was clear she' been subjected to a serious assault and that Thomas Higgins was responsible.

''Sadly, the injuries are life-changing and she's still very poorly and in need of ongoing medical attention.

''Due to the weight of evidence against him, Higgins admitted assaulting the child at court and he'll now face the consequences of his reckless actions.''