Alison Skingsly found guilty of manslaughter

12 March 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 17:11

Crown Prosecution Service

A woman has today been found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

43 year old Alison Skingsly of Thames Road, Spalding, was convicted of manslaughter following an incident in Crowland last summer.

On 24 June 2018, in the Olde Bridge Inn car park, Skingsly was in her vehicle when she collided with partner Kevin Nix.

Skingsly was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and sentencing will take place at a later date.

