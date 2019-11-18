The best Christmas pyjamas of 2019 to get you feeling festive

The best Christmas pyjamas on the high street right NOW. Picture: Getty/SG

By Alice Dear

Pour a hot water bottle, make yourself a cup of tea and settle down to some Christmas films in this year's must-have festive pyjamas.

With Christmas officially just around the corner, it's time to get festive.

Whether that's putting up your Christmas tree, starting your present shopping or writing cards, it's time to get into the Christmas mood.

But you can't forget dressing the part with the best Christmas pyjamas on the high street right now, take a look at our top picks:

Christmas unicorn lama tee & short pyjama set, ASOS

From: ASOS

Price: £18.00

ASOS DESIGN Christmas unicorn lama tee & short pyjama set. Picture: ASOS

Red Grinch Christmas Pyjama Set, New Look

From: New Look

Price: £19.99

Red Grinch Christmas Pyjama Set, New Look. Picture: New Look

Chelsea Peers fairisle print long pyjama set, ASOS

From: ASOS

Price: £35

Chelsea Peers fairisle print long pyjama set, £35. Picture: ASOS

Winter floral PJs in a bag, Boux Avenue

From: Boux Avenue

Price: Bottoms £25

Winter floral PJs in a bag by Boux Avenue. Picture: Boux Avenue

Navy Star Emma Willis Button Through Pyjamas, Next

From: Next

Price: £40

Navy Star Emma Willis Button Through Pyjamas. Picture: Next

Grey Penguin Pyjamas With Ribbon Wrapping, Next

From: Next

Price: £20

Grey Penguin Pyjamas With Ribbon Wrapping. Picture: Next

Christmas Tree Pyjama Set, Matalan

From: Matalan

Price: £14

Christmas Tree Pyjama Set, Matalan. Picture: Matalan

Lounge & Sleep - Grey Star Print Waffle Textured Pyjama Set, Debenhams

From: Debenhams

Price: £24 down from £30

Lounge & Sleep - Grey Star Print Waffle Textured Pyjama Set, Debenhams. Picture: Debenhams

Snow Dog Classic Lounge Pants, Fat Face

From: Fat Face

Price: £32.50

Snow Dog Classic Lounge Pants, Fat Face. Picture: Fat Face

Womens Animal Spot Pyjama Set, Pretty You London

From: Pretty You London

Price: £66.00

Womens Animal Spot Pyjama Set, Pretty You London. Picture: Pretty You London

Starlight PJ top and bottoms, White Stuff

From: White Stuff

Price: Bottoms (£27.50) Top (£22.50)

The Starlight PJ set from White Stuff. Picture: White Stuff

Christmas scene PJs in a bag, Boux Avenue

From: Boux Avenue

Price: Bottoms £25