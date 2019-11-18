The best Christmas pyjamas of 2019 to get you feeling festive
18 November 2019, 15:39
Pour a hot water bottle, make yourself a cup of tea and settle down to some Christmas films in this year's must-have festive pyjamas.
With Christmas officially just around the corner, it's time to get festive.
Whether that's putting up your Christmas tree, starting your present shopping or writing cards, it's time to get into the Christmas mood.
READ MORE: What to buy your fitness obsessed friend or family member this Christmas
But you can't forget dressing the part with the best Christmas pyjamas on the high street right now, take a look at our top picks:
Christmas unicorn lama tee & short pyjama set, ASOS
From: ASOS
Price: £18.00
Red Grinch Christmas Pyjama Set, New Look
From: New Look
Price: £19.99
Chelsea Peers fairisle print long pyjama set, ASOS
From: ASOS
Price: £35
Winter floral PJs in a bag, Boux Avenue
From: Boux Avenue
Price: Bottoms £25
Navy Star Emma Willis Button Through Pyjamas, Next
From: Next
Price: £40
Grey Penguin Pyjamas With Ribbon Wrapping, Next
From: Next
Price: £20
Christmas Tree Pyjama Set, Matalan
From: Matalan
Price: £14
Lounge & Sleep - Grey Star Print Waffle Textured Pyjama Set, Debenhams
From: Debenhams
Price: £24 down from £30
Snow Dog Classic Lounge Pants, Fat Face
From: Fat Face
Price: £32.50
Womens Animal Spot Pyjama Set, Pretty You London
From: Pretty You London
Price: £66.00
Starlight PJ top and bottoms, White Stuff
From: White Stuff
Price: Bottoms (£27.50) Top (£22.50)
Christmas scene PJs in a bag, Boux Avenue
From: Boux Avenue
Price: Bottoms £25