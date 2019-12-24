Dad’s prank on daughter backfires after he gives her a banana for Christmas

24 December 2019, 11:14

This little girl was so excited to be given a banana for Christmas
This little girl was so excited to be given a banana for Christmas. Picture: YouTube/LGNDFRVR
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One little girl surprised her father with a great reaction to being given a piece of fruit for Christmas.

I Tried Giving My Daughter The Worst Xmas Gift Ever & I Didn’t Expect This Reaction 😢

Posted by LGND on Friday, 20 December 2019

A father and his daughter have gone viral after an adorable clip of him giving her a banana melted hearts all across the world.

The father, who goes by LGND on their family YouTube channel, explained in a recent vlog that he was going to give his daughter, Aria, a banana as a prank.

He explained that he had played the same prank on his older son when he was younger.

Little Aria looked ecstatic with her gift
Little Aria looked ecstatic with her gift. Picture: YouTube/LGNDFRVR

He explained: “Last year around this time, for Christmas, we pranked Justice.

“We gave him a banana as a present and we wanted to see his reaction. His reaction was great, he was really grateful despite the fact that he just got a banana.

“We’re going to be pranking Aria, we’re going to give her the same present, so let’s see.”

View this post on Instagram

Cool Dad. 👑 #SwagDaddy

A post shared by LGND (@lgndfrvr) on

In the footage, he and his wife watch as their daughter rips open the wrapping paper to find a banana.

Shockingly, the toddler is ecstatic by the gift, as she exclaims “banana!” as the present opens.

She laughs and claps as she eagerly asks her mum to open the banana before she starts eating it.

The dad asks: “Are you happy?” And she replies: “Yes, I’m happy!”

The little girl was grateful for the banana and asked her mum to open it immediately
The little girl was grateful for the banana and asked her mum to open it immediately. Picture: YouTube/LGNDFRVR

The video has been viewed over 200,000 times on YouTube, and shared a massive 193,000 times on Facebook.

People have been obsessed with the video, sharing their love for the reaction of the little girl.

One person commented: “One of the most purest sweetest innocent reactions I’ve seen from a beautiful child.”

Another added: “Her reaction warmed my heart! She is too adorable, you guys have a beautiful little princess.”

