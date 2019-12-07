Forget roast turkey! You can now get a pigs in blanket pizza just in time for Christmas

7 December 2019, 10:53

Lidl launches Christmas pizza
Lidl launches Christmas pizza. Picture: Lidl

Combining two favourite foods Lidl launched its Pigs in Blankets Festive Pizza this week.

Now available at Lidl stores the pizza features red onions, cranberry sauce, and pigs in blankets.

"It’s now officially acceptable to eat pizza at Christmas" Lidl said.

Read more: Buy your entire Christmas dinner for under £30

Costing £3.29, the Christmas-meal-themed pizza has a sourdough base topped with tomato sauce, red onions, cranberry sauce and of course, pigs in blankets.

Lidl said it is also launching six additional blanket inspired bites like the Yard long Pig In Blanket, Pork Stuffing Parcels and Chicken in Blankets--chicken sausage wrapped in turkey rashers, available in store from Thursday 19th December.

Read more: This 11-course Christmas dinner reveals what Brits ate over the last 100 years

Trending on Heart

Myles Stephenson says

I'm A Celeb's Myles Stephenson blasts 'bitter and stupid' Dan Osborne after Gabby Allen comments

TV & Movies

Nadine with her daughter in 2014

How many children does I'm A Celeb's Nadine Coyle have and does she have a boyfriend?

TV & Movies

Jacqueline Jossa is being paid well for her time in the jungle

What is Jacqueline Jossa’s net worth and how much is she being paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Celebrities

The plans for Disneyland UK have been revealed

First look at new £3.5 billion London Resort theme park set to be 'the Disneyland of the UK'

Lifestyle