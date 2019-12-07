Forget roast turkey! You can now get a pigs in blanket pizza just in time for Christmas

Lidl launches Christmas pizza. Picture: Lidl

Combining two favourite foods Lidl launched its Pigs in Blankets Festive Pizza this week.

Now available at Lidl stores the pizza features red onions, cranberry sauce, and pigs in blankets.



"It’s now officially acceptable to eat pizza at Christmas" Lidl said.

Costing £3.29, the Christmas-meal-themed pizza has a sourdough base topped with tomato sauce, red onions, cranberry sauce and of course, pigs in blankets.

Lidl said it is also launching six additional blanket inspired bites like the Yard long Pig In Blanket, Pork Stuffing Parcels and Chicken in Blankets--chicken sausage wrapped in turkey rashers, available in store from Thursday 19th December.

