You can now buy your entire Christmas dinner for less than £26 from B&M
3 December 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 13:23
The store has just announced its amazing new food selections in time for Christmas and we can't wait to stock up!
B&M bargains is selling a brand new Christmas food range where you can stock up with all you need for the big day for only £26!
Prices for the tasty range start from only £1 and the highest priced item is £9 so you can be certain you won't go over-budget and can really treat yourself and the family to some delicious scran.
Crimbo is nearly here and it's costly for everyone involved so it's a great steal to be able to grab your foody bits for less than thirty quid!
In the gorgeous selection there's a huge range of meats, which are succulent and full of flavour - from turkey to glazed gammon.
You’ll be able to feed all your guests for a total of just £25.19.The range is available in selected B&M stores nationwide.
The Meats
Turkey Parcel with Sage and Onion Stuffing wrapped in Bacon, £9
This turkey breast is a hand-prepared boneless breast, stuffed with sage and onion, and wrapped with a smoked streaky bacon for a crisp finish.
All you need to do is pop it in the oven for 2 hours and 45 minutes to achieve a tender and delicious meat – it’s guaranteed to impress your guests this Christmas.
Diamond Scored Gammon with Spiced Honey Glaze 1kg, £6
It’s not just turkey on offer this year, get a Diamond scored succulent gammon joint at a purse friendly £6.
The joint is served in a sticky honey glaze coating and cured for unbeatable flavour and a tender texture.
Side Dishes
Succulent chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon.
These festive favourites are a must-have on the Christmas table – and at just £2 a pack we’ll definitely be picking these up!
Tender cauliflower pieces in a rich mature Cheddar sauce – mmm get us a plate full!
The classic accompaniment: slices of potatoes, layered with a creamy cheese sauce.
Seasons Harvest Brussels Sprout, £1
Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness and taste.
Seasons Harvest Carrot Batons, £1
No need to peel, simply steam or boil.
Aunt Bessie’s Roast Potatoes, £1.50
Perfectly crunchy, crispy and fluffy, these Aunt Bessie’s roasties are so easy to cook and will definitely impress guests.
Aunt Bessie’s Honey Parsnips, £1.19
Drizzled in orange blossom honey, roasted to perfection ready to pop in the oven.
Dessert
Luxury Salted Caramel Pavlova, £4
A crispy meringue shell topped with delicious chocolate swirled with salted caramel sauce.
This heavenly indulgent dessert is designed to be centre of the table – and at just £4 you’re guaranteed to impress for less.