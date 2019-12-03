You can now buy your entire Christmas dinner for less than £26 from B&M

The food feast will only cost you £26 - what a bargain! Picture: B&M

The store has just announced its amazing new food selections in time for Christmas and we can't wait to stock up!

B&M bargains is selling a brand new Christmas food range where you can stock up with all you need for the big day for only £26!

Prices for the tasty range start from only £1 and the highest priced item is £9 so you can be certain you won't go over-budget and can really treat yourself and the family to some delicious scran.

There are some gorgeous meats available. Picture: B&M

Crimbo is nearly here and it's costly for everyone involved so it's a great steal to be able to grab your foody bits for less than thirty quid!

In the gorgeous selection there's a huge range of meats, which are succulent and full of flavour - from turkey to glazed gammon.

You’ll be able to feed all your guests for a total of just £25.19.The range is available in selected B&M stores nationwide.

The Meats

Turkey Parcel with Sage and Onion Stuffing wrapped in Bacon, £9

This turkey breast is a hand-prepared boneless breast, stuffed with sage and onion, and wrapped with a smoked streaky bacon for a crisp finish.

The Gammon looks amazing. Picture: B&M

All you need to do is pop it in the oven for 2 hours and 45 minutes to achieve a tender and delicious meat – it’s guaranteed to impress your guests this Christmas.

Diamond Scored Gammon with Spiced Honey Glaze 1kg, £6

It’s not just turkey on offer this year, get a Diamond scored succulent gammon joint at a purse friendly £6.

The joint is served in a sticky honey glaze coating and cured for unbeatable flavour and a tender texture.

You can grab pigs in blankets for an absolute bargain price. Picture: B&M

Side Dishes

12pk Pigs in Blankets, £2

Succulent chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon.

These festive favourites are a must-have on the Christmas table – and at just £2 a pack we’ll definitely be picking these up!

Cauliflower Cheese, £1.75

Tender cauliflower pieces in a rich mature Cheddar sauce – mmm get us a plate full!

Dauphinoise Potatoes, £1.75

The classic accompaniment: slices of potatoes, layered with a creamy cheese sauce.

Seasons Harvest Brussels Sprout, £1

Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness and taste.

Saving a few quid at Christmas is easy with B&M. Picture: B&M

Seasons Harvest Carrot Batons, £1

No need to peel, simply steam or boil.

Aunt Bessie’s Roast Potatoes, £1.50

Perfectly crunchy, crispy and fluffy, these Aunt Bessie’s roasties are so easy to cook and will definitely impress guests.

Aunt Bessie’s Honey Parsnips, £1.19

Drizzled in orange blossom honey, roasted to perfection ready to pop in the oven.

Even the desserts are stunning. Picture: B&M

Dessert

Luxury Salted Caramel Pavlova, £4

A crispy meringue shell topped with delicious chocolate swirled with salted caramel sauce.

This heavenly indulgent dessert is designed to be centre of the table – and at just £4 you’re guaranteed to impress for less.