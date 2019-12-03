You can now buy your entire Christmas dinner for less than £26 from B&M

3 December 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 3 December 2019, 13:23

The food feast will only cost you £26 - what a bargain!
The food feast will only cost you £26 - what a bargain! Picture: B&M

The store has just announced its amazing new food selections in time for Christmas and we can't wait to stock up!

B&M bargains is selling a brand new Christmas food range where you can stock up with all you need for the big day for only £26!

Prices for the tasty range start from only £1 and the highest priced item is £9 so you can be certain you won't go over-budget and can really treat yourself and the family to some delicious scran.

READ MORE: Furious shopper slams Home Bargains for their glaring typo in Christmas letter

There are some gorgeous meats available
There are some gorgeous meats available. Picture: B&M

Crimbo is nearly here and it's costly for everyone involved so it's a great steal to be able to grab your foody bits for less than thirty quid!

In the gorgeous selection there's a huge range of meats, which are succulent and full of flavour - from turkey to glazed gammon.

You’ll be able to feed all your guests for a total of just £25.19.The range is available in selected B&M stores nationwide.

The Meats

Turkey Parcel with Sage and Onion Stuffing wrapped in Bacon, £9

This turkey breast is a hand-prepared boneless breast, stuffed with sage and onion, and wrapped with a smoked streaky bacon for a crisp finish.

The Gammon looks amazing
The Gammon looks amazing. Picture: B&M

All you need to do is pop it in the oven for 2 hours and 45 minutes to achieve a tender and delicious meat – it’s guaranteed to impress your guests this Christmas.

Diamond Scored Gammon with Spiced Honey Glaze 1kg, £6

It’s not just turkey on offer this year, get a Diamond scored succulent gammon joint at a purse friendly £6.

The joint is served in a sticky honey glaze coating and cured for unbeatable flavour and a tender texture.

You can grab pigs in blankets for an absolute bargain price
You can grab pigs in blankets for an absolute bargain price. Picture: B&M

Side Dishes

12pk Pigs in Blankets, £2

Succulent chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon.

These festive favourites are a must-have on the Christmas table – and at just £2 a pack we’ll definitely be picking these up!

Cauliflower Cheese, £1.75

Tender cauliflower pieces in a rich mature Cheddar sauce – mmm get us a plate full!

Dauphinoise Potatoes, £1.75

The classic accompaniment: slices of potatoes, layered with a creamy cheese sauce.

Seasons Harvest Brussels Sprout, £1

Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness and taste.

Saving a few quid at Christmas is easy with B&M
Saving a few quid at Christmas is easy with B&M. Picture: B&M

Seasons Harvest Carrot Batons, £1

No need to peel, simply steam or boil.

Aunt Bessie’s Roast Potatoes, £1.50

Perfectly crunchy, crispy and fluffy, these Aunt Bessie’s roasties are so easy to cook and will definitely impress guests.

Aunt Bessie’s Honey Parsnips, £1.19

Drizzled in orange blossom honey, roasted to perfection ready to pop in the oven.

Even the desserts are stunning
Even the desserts are stunning. Picture: B&M

Dessert

Luxury Salted Caramel Pavlova, £4

A crispy meringue shell topped with delicious chocolate swirled with salted caramel sauce.

This heavenly indulgent dessert is designed to be centre of the table – and at just £4 you’re guaranteed to impress for less.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Who was is the wrong?

Mum sparks debate after branding dad 'inappropriate' for changing in front of daughters at swimming pool
These are the UK's top 10 most devise baby names

Scarlett, Chloe, Henry and Alfie among the most divisive baby names in the UK
Serving sushi for Christmas dinner could save a lot of time... and washing up

Would you serve sushi for Christmas dinner?

Christmas

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £55 velvet dress from Oasis and ruffled shirt

Celebrities

In need of some quality time?

These are the UK's most romantic spa hotels for the perfect couples retreat

Trending on Heart

Are Mr Men books sexist?

Loose Women viewers divided as Mr Men books are labelled 'sexist'

TV & Movies

Peter shared the heartwrenching clip to Instagram

Peter Andre shares heart-wrenching video of son Theo, 3, in tears after accident at home

Celebrities

Gemma Collins and James Argent have been accused of animal abuse

Gemma Collins and James Argent accused of 'animal cruelty' after riding camels on Dubai holiday

Celebrities

There's a new snake in the jungle...

I'm A Celeb viewers distracted by Declan Donnelly's 'huge bulge'

TV & Movies

Cliff Parisi has left the jungle

Ant and Dec shocked as Cliff Parisi confesses to smuggling contraband into I'm A Celeb

TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb favourite to win

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2019? Latest odds and predictions revealed

TV & Movies