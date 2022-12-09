How to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holidays

Recycle or replant your tree for a greener Christmas, says the government. Picture: Getty

Where can you recycle your Christmas tree? Whether it's real or artificial, here's how to get rid of your festive fir.

As the festive season comes to a close, around eight million Christmas trees will need to be disposed of in the UK.

But instead of sending them to landfill, there are plenty of sustainable ways to get rid of those festive firs.

The government are urging people to recycle or replant real trees in the hope of a more eco-friendly solution, while artificial trees need a different approach.

So if you're ready to take the decorations down for another year, here's all the info on how to get rid of your Christmas tree.

Millions of Christmas trees will be disposed of as festivities come to an end. Picture: Getty

How to get rid of real Christmas trees

Disposing of real Christmas trees in an eco-friendly way is easier than you think, here are a few sustainable options:

Plant it: If you bought your tree from a garden centre, chances are it came in a pot. If the roots are still attached, replanting it is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help the environment. You could even add bird feeders to up your eco points.

If you bought your tree from a garden centre, chances are it came in a pot. If the roots are still attached, replanting it is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help the environment. You could even add bird feeders to up your eco points. Compost it: Depending on your tool collection, you could try sawing your tree into pieces and adding it to the compost heap. Breaking it down speeds up the decomposition process and the leftover leaves and branches will help other plants in the garden.

Depending on your tool collection, you could try sawing your tree into pieces and adding it to the compost heap. Breaking it down speeds up the decomposition process and the leftover leaves and branches will help other plants in the garden. Shred it: Real Christmas trees are recyclable and can be turned into woodchip if you have access to a shredder. Some councils offer a shredding service, meaning your sad old spruces could be turned into pathways or soil.

Real Christmas trees are recyclable and can be turned into woodchip if you have access to a shredder. Some councils offer a shredding service, meaning your sad old spruces could be turned into pathways or soil. Recycle it: Most local authorities offer waste disposal services, with many even collecting trees from your doorstep. There's also an option to take your Christmas tree to one of your council's recycling centres for free. Check your local authority's website for special 'treecycling' services, including drop-off points and collection days in early January.

Most local authorities offer waste disposal services, with many even collecting trees from your doorstep. There's also an option to take your Christmas tree to one of your council's recycling centres for free. Check your local authority's website for special 'treecycling' services, including drop-off points and collection days in early January. Donate it: Some organisations and charities use old Christmas trees as flood barriers, protecting riverbanks and coastlines from erosion. The schemes that see people burying old Christmas trees on the beach aren't widespread but the Wildlife Trust and The Flood Hub have more information.

If not recycled, trees can end up in landfill which is costly to the environment. Picture: Getty

What to do with the needles

Gardeners have revealed a great tip on how to re-use dead pine needles from Christmas trees – turn them into mulch.

It's really simple to do. Just take your tree outside, remove its branches and shake off all the dead needles. Next, collect them and place them over soil and around plants.

They will slowly decompose and form a protective layer of material which suppresses weeds, locks in moisture and shields against the wind and sun.

How to get rid of artificial Christmas trees

Artificial Christmas trees cannot be recycled so they will have to go out with the rubbish.

The simplest option when it comes to disposing of faux firs is to put them up the loft until next year.

"Look at ways of keeping them for future Christmases so they don’t end up in landfill where they can take centuries to decompose," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow.

If you decide you don't want your fake tree, why not donate it to charity so another family can enjoy it next year?

