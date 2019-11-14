McDonald's reveals new caramel donut just in time for Christmas shopping pit-stops

14 November 2019, 09:32 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 09:34

McDonald's has revealed its new range of festive drinks and bakes
McDonald's has revealed its new range of festive drinks and bakes. Picture: McDonald's
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The festive season isn't just sweet Christmas adverts and ridiculous jumpers - it's time to get stuck in to some seriously indulgent hot drinks and pastries, too.

Shopping can definitely be classed as a hobby - but Christmas shopping is a whole different ball-game.

Whether you're elbowing someone trying to get the last roll of wrapping paper, or freaking out as the toy you promised a young relative has sold out, it can be stressful.

Just as well McDonald's has released its new Christmas drinks menu just in time for when the high street and shopping centre become a festive free for all.

If there's ever a good time to stop for a hot chocolate and a doughnut, it's after a few hours of traipsing around looking for the perfect present.

Read more: McDonald's are offering a new bargain wedding package that will delight fast food fans

For those who remember last year's McDonald’s McCafé range, you'll be thrilled to know that Millionaire’s Latte (£1.99 Medium / £2.29 Large) is back on the menu, and this time it's brought a friend... the new £1.39 Millionaire’s Donut, which is covered in caramel icing, biscuit pieces and a dark cocoa drizzle with creamy caramel filling.

This year there are green, red and blue cups, and all feature a beautiful reindeer motif.... the perfect excuse to make regular pit stops.

