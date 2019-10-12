McDonald's offering bargain wedding package with apple pie cake, balloon rings and gifts for 20 guests

Engaged couples can tie the knot at one of 15 stores in Hong Kong. Picture: McDonald's / Facebook

The fast food chain promises loved-up couples "a truly extraordinary experience" – and it only costs £348.

Fast food fans are in for a treat because you can now officially get married at McDonald's!

Big Mac addicts can book the famous burger restaurant as their wedding venue and tie the knot with a romantic ceremony complete with balloon rings, a 3-tiered apple pie cake and favours for up to 20 people.

The budget package, which costs just £348, includes hiring the space itself, audio equipment for music throughout the ceremony and even a "party MC" to get the disco going.

Read more: McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK until 11am

McDonald's are offering couples the chance to marry over some mozzarella dippers. Picture: McDonald's

Unfortunately for Happy Meal junkies the offer is only available in 15 restaurants across Hong Kong, so engaged couples will have to hop on a plane to say "I do" over some mozzarella dippers.

But those willing to make the trip to get married at a Maccie D's will get the full package when they commit.

Want to super-size the ceremony? Loved-up pairs can upgrade their order to a deluxe Love Forever Party package, which includes two balloon wedding rings, McDonald's fries photo frames, plush pink seat covers, a balloon bridal bouquet, a huge cake made from boxes of apple pies, and more.

Read more: McDonald’s and Burger King to scrap plastic toys in kids’ meals – and give fruit bags and books instead

The fast food chain will even provide special gifts for the bride and groom. Picture: McDonald's

The official website reads: "Thinking about throwing a really special party for your wedding, engagement, anniversary or bridal shower? Think McDonald's," the official website reads.

"Our Wedding Party packages have just everything you need, including unique venue decoration, customized games and special gifts for bride & groom and your guests.

"Everything will be taken care of by McDonald's. All you need to do is to be there and enjoy the moment of your lifetime."

Read more: You would have to run for over an HOUR to work off McDonald’s new burger!

Weddings at McDonald's were first launched in three restaurants in 2011, but the romantic packages proved so popular the junk food conglomerate had to up the number of restaurants offering the service to 15.

McDonald's spokesperson Jessica Lee explained to CNBC: "We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald's is where they first started dating.

"McDonald's is where their love stories grew."