McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK and it launched TODAY

McDonalds have recently introduced a trial for extended breakfast. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Finally the longer breakfast menu hours are coming to Britain and we are excited!

There's nothing quite like a Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin in the morning after you've taken it a bit too far with the bevs the night before - but there's also nothing quite like the pain and devestation of realising you've overslept and it's hit 10:30am.

However, things are about to change from TODAY and it'll be possible to enjoy your lie-in and grab an item off the breakfast menu after the usual 10:30am cut off point.

Fancy a McMuffin at 10:55am - now you can get one. Picture: McDonalds

Certain McDonalds across the UK will be trialling the extended time, with hopes for it to sweep nationwide.

Most of the participating stores are based in Portsmouth, with seven in total trialling the extended breakfast menu time until 11am.

This means that those ordering on Uber Eats will be able to place orders until 10:45am now instead of 10:15am - that half an hour will make such a difference.

The trial will run from today, June 12 for six whole weeks and the purpose of the trial is to determine if the people of Britain want to see this rolled out across the county.

It's bad news for those of you who are fans of ordering a Big Mac Meal at 10:30am as you'll now have to wait until 11am, but it's probably for the best as that is disgusting, stick to hash browns at that time!

Hash browns will now be available for an extended period, wahoooo. Picture: McDonalds

The full list of participating stores are as follows:

Commercial Road, Portsmouth

Isle of Wight

Cosham, Portsmouth

Brading Road, Isle of Wight

Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth

Fratton Park, Portsmouth

North Harbour, Portsmouth