Burglars target homes along the North Cornwall coast

People are being urged to up their security after a spate of house burglaries along the North Cornwall coast.

Crimes have been reported in St Teath, Camelford, Delabole, Boscastle, Widemouth Bay and Crooklets in the past three weeks, with jewellery and cash are amongst the targeted items.

The properties targeted, including holiday homes, tend to be empty at the time and unlit when it's dark.

Police are asking for people in coastal villages along the A39 Atlantic Highway to remain vigilant and take the opportunity to review their home security. It is recommended to leave a light on in a room with curtains closed when the property is left unoccupied during the evening. Please also consider you neighbours, especially if they are elderly, have mobility issues or are otherwise vulnerable.

It is good practice to take photographs of any valuable items you may have to assist with identification and if cash is kept in the home, make sure it is hidden from view and not kept in more obvious locations such as under the mattress or in the sock drawer.

The police have already increased patrols in the affected villages and will be advising on security matters at every opportunity.

Residents should be reminded that North Cornwall is amongst the safest places to live in the country, and with your assistance, police are determined to identify the offenders and bring them to justice.

If you notice something suspicious or have any information please email 101@dc.police.uk or phone 101 or if there is a crime in progress call 999.