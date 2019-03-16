Cliff fall concerns in Newquay

The steps leading down to Whipsiderry Beach at Newquay have been closed off after experts raised fears of possible cliff falls in the area.

The inspection, carried out by Cormac’s Geo Environmental Engineer, was prompted by a previous landslip in the area.

Cornwall Council say the decision to close the access steps was taken in the interests of public safety as further cliff falls could occur at any time.

Councillor Sue James, portfolio holder for the environment and public protection, said: “Given the concerns raised by environmental engineers, we have taken the decision to close off the access steps while further investigations take place.

"Closing access to any of our public open spaces is not something we take lightly, but safety is our primary concern.

"I ask the public to bear with us and abide by the closures until further notice."

St Mawgan and Colan Councillor and Chairman of the Newquay and St Columb Community Network Panel, John Fitter, said: "Given the huge value to the community of this footpath, it is disappointing to have to close it, but public safety has to be our top priority at all times.

"We will carry out further inspections, and will update the public as soon as we have any further information."