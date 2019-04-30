Cornish business turns old fishing nets into sunglasses

30 April 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 12:18

Waterhaul collecting nets

Waterhaul is removing abandoned fishing nets form our beaches.

The social enterprise is the brainchild of Harry Dennis, a surfer and marine biologist. 

They've been out collecting abandoned fishing nets, also known as ghost gear, from our beaches. 

It's them sent to a specialist recycling plant, where the plastic is used to make frames for sunglasses. 

Waterhaul is just launching the first range of frames, after spending the winter collecting nets from Cornish beaches. 

Every year 640,000 tonnes of fishing nets are lost or discarded in the ocean, and approximately 100,000 whales, sea lions and seals are killed by ghost gear every year. 

Waterhaul's founder, Harry Dennis says "Throughout my travels; surfing, diving and exploring, discarded fishing gear was a ubiquitous sight on every strandline from the Coral Triangle to Norway’s arctic circle. 

"I thought that there must be a way to redesign the systems causing this problem.

"Waterhaul’s mission is to turn this waste into a resource. 

"Fishing nets are made from incredibly high-quality plastics - they’re an obvious choice for recycling.

They're hoping to create demand for this unique material, so nets don’t end up abandoned in our oceans.

The company has modelled their systems around a "circular economy" concept. 

To prevent any of their sunglasses ever ending up in a landfill, Waterhaul offer to buy back your old or damaged frames and recycle these into new sunglasses.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

Royals

Care home giant Four Seasons appoints administrators

UK & World

Roberto Firmino trains for Liverpool ahead of Barcelona tie

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards

Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

TV & Movies

Emmerdale has been slammed for casting Kris Mochrie, who served two years in prison for supplying date rape drug GHB and perverting the course of justice.

Emmerdale actor jailed for supplying date rape drug is cast as Victoria Sugden’s rapist

TV & Movies

Tolkien stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins on the red carpet for the film's UK premiere

When is the new Tolkien movie out in the UK and who’s in the cast with Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins?

TV & Movies

Disney on Ice will tour in the UK from September

Disney on Ice 2019: UK dates and ticket information

Lifestyle

Pink

Pink reveals she has had ‘several miscarriages’ since her first at 17

Celebrities

Belfast Premiere for Game of Thrones

Yara Greyjoy actress Gemma Whelan praised for breastfeeding her baby on the Game of Thrones set

Celebrities