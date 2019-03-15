Cornish couple banned from keeping animals

A couple from Cornwall have been banned from keeping animals for seven years for leaving a cat to suffer.

Tigger was found with painful, untreated scabs and sores on his head and body

Katie Nottle, 24, and Dariusz Zwiercyzk, 44, both of Wallace Road, Bodmin, admitted an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The cat was found to be suffering from untreated flea allergic dermatitis and was in a poor state when he was rescued after concerns were raised about his welfare.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Ryder, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: ''Sadly Tigger was left to suffer and had painful scabs and sores on his head and neck, which could have easily been avoided by seeking suitable veterinary care.

''Pet owners have a responsibility to address any health conditions - animals can't help themselves and are reliant on their owners to provide the care they need.

''Anyone who has concerns about the health of their pet should ask for help and advice to avoid unnecessary distress and suffering being caused.''

Nottle and Zwiercyzk were ordered to pay £100 costs each and a £20 victim surcharge.

Tigger has since recovered and found a new home.