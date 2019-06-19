Cornwall goes green for Grenfell

We are being asked to go ‘Green for Grenfell’ as a mark of respect for the 72 victims, their families and the emergency services.

In the two-years since the tragedy ‘Cornwall HUGS Grenfell’ has been providing respite holidays to give those involved in the tragedy and the aftermath to give their ‘brains a break’.

More than 400 people have been here and there continues to be a waiting list for those wanting to visit.

‘Grenfell is etched on the minds of a whole generation of children across the UK’

As the Grenfell community gathers to remember, 300 miles away in Cornwall, school children, RNLI lifeboat crew and firefighters join with charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell to stand in solidarity.

Not the divided society we read about but communities serving each other across 100’s of miles, with children leading the way.

The moving comments from Cornish primary school children show that Grenfell is etched on the minds of a whole generation of children across the UK.

Now more than ever, survivors need our solidarity.

Solidarity for Grenfell as strong as ever 300 miles away here in Cornwall.

Founder Esme Page said: “They’re fighting on all our behalf for safer housing, for flammable cladding to be removed from tower blocks and for an independent social housing regulator.

“By standing in solidarity in this way, we’re saying ‘we’re still with you’. In a small way, we are boosting their voice."

You can hold your own #Green4Grenfell Day at your school between 14 June and 28 June.

After the Grenfell tragedy, people from all over the UK came and volunteered to help.

#Green4Grenfell Day to appreciate and thank the community who continue to support us.